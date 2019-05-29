KINGSTON — Betsy Stathakis Schreder, of Kingston, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at United Methodist Homes, Wesley Village Campus, Pittston, where she recently had been a guest.

Born Aug. 29, 1926, in Little Rock, Arkansas, Betsy was the daughter of the late John and Marika Frank Stathakis. Moving to Kingston at an early age, Betsy was a graduate of the former Kingston High School and obtained a bachelor's degree from College Misericordia, Dallas, and a master's degree in library science from Marywood University, Scranton. Betsy was employed until her retirement as a medical librarian at Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre, where she met her future husband, Frank (Franz) S. Schreder, M.D.

Betsy was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Wilkes-Barre. She was an avid tennis fan and player and had the privilege of attending the U.S. Open. She also enjoyed the opera and crossword puzzles in the local newspapers and the New York Times.

Her husband predeceased her on Nov. 17, 2012. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by sisters Janet Chacona, Marie Polley and Adrienne Pappas; and brother Nicholas Stevens.

Surviving are nieces Marcia Downes and Marica Chacona; nephews George Belechas and John Chacona; and one great-niece, Rachael Downes.

Funeral service for Betsy will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday morning, June 1, 2019, in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, with Fr. Gabriel Nicholas as celebrant. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hanover Township. Friends may visit with the family from 10:30 a.m. until time of service.

Memorial contributions in Betsy's name may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 32 E. Ross St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.

Arrangements are by Hugh P. Boyle & Son Funeral Home Inc., 416 Wyoming Ave., Kingston.