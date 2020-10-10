1/1
Bettie L. Bowman Jones
Bettie L. Bowman Jones, 94, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Bettie was born in Enola on July 20, 1926, the daughter of the late Ralph and Sarah Bowman. She was a graduate of Coughlin High School, Class of 1944. She worked in the office of Frieder Cigar Company for many years until her retirement, having made many life-long friends.

Bettie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Harold T. Jones. They were members of the Parsons Baptist Church of Wilkes-Barre, where they both enjoyed singing in the choir. In later years, they became members of Messiah Primitive Methodist Church, Bear Creek.

Bettie is survived by her sister, Shirley Jones, of Wilkes-Barre. Also surviving are her daughters, Deborah L. Horne and her husband, the Rev. Thomas P. Horne, of Bridgeport, W. Va., and Carol L. Powell and her husband, Richard H. Powell, of Bear Creek Township; 10 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

The family would like to thank the staff of Riverstreet Manor for their kindness and care during the past eight months.

The funeral will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Services will be conducted by the Rev. Hadley R. Hayes, Pastor of Messiah Primitive Methodist Church and the Rev. Thomas P. Horne. Interment will be in Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Carverton. Friends may call Monday from 5 to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Messiah Primitive Methodist Church, 110 Pittston Blvd., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702 or to Life Way Bible Fellowship, 273 AFG Road, Bridgeport, WV 26330.

Condolences can be sent to: eblakecollins.com.



Published in Times Leader from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
