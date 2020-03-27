PLAINS TWP. — Betty Fosko Dobish, 96, of Plains Township, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, peacefully in the presence of family members in her home.

Betty was born May 8, 1923, in Plains Township, the daughter of the late John and Anna Warek Fosko. She was a graduate of Plains High School, Class of 1941, and attended a local business school afterward.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Dobish, in 2014, after 68 years of marriage. She was devoted to her husband, children, and her many brothers and sisters. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Adella, Marie, Ann Margie, Margaret Butcofski, and Helen Fosko; and brothers, John, Joseph, Carl, and Albert Fosko.

She is survived and will be forever missed by her children, Karen Thompson and husband Robert; Mark Dobish MD and wife Barbara; Michael Dobish MD and wife Jane Ann; as well as her grandchildren, Matthew Dobish, Elizabeth Dobish Curtin-Whelan, Mark Dobish MD, Lauren Dobish, and Robert Thompson. Betty is also survived by six great-grandchildren.

Betty was the pillar of her family, caring for her younger siblings after her parents passed away at an early age. She left Plains after business school to work as a civilian for the United States Army Signal Corps in Philadelphia during World War II.

Betty was known as an excellent cook and baker. She enjoyed gardening and traveling with her family, especially on cruises. Until the recent casino shutdown, she could be frequently seen at her favorite slot machine!

A private service will be held by the family at St. Elizabeth Church in Bear Creek, where she has been a long time member, having lived in Bear Creek for over 50 years. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Bear Creek Township.

Funeral arrangements are by the Yeosock Funeral Home, Plains Township.