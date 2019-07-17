DALLAS — With sadness in our hearts, the family of Betty Jane Morris-Prince, of Dallas, announces her passing on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

She was born in Dallas on June 13, 1930, to the late David Morris and Melva Banta-Morris.

Betty attended Dallas schools.

Together with her mother in the early 1950s, she opened and operated a soda shop on Main Street in Luzerne, "Betty Janes Café."

Betty had a gift for making everyone feel like they were special. She greeted you with a smile and always remembered your name.

Betty found her niche in the hospitality industry and took a position at the ever-popular Red Rooster Restaurant on Pierce Street in Kingston. She worked there as head waitress until the flood of 1972 claimed the restaurant. Betty continued in the service industry and worked at various restaurants, Larry's Diner and Holiday Pancake House in Luzerne. In 1988, her nieces opened The Red Rooster Restaurant on Route 118 in Sweet Valley. Betty was there to train and lead the service team. After a few years, she returned to the Colonial Pancake House in Wyoming, where she served patrons until her 85th birthday. Once you slid into your seat, you could count on prompt attention from Betty. She will be remembered as kind, generous and a very hard worker. Betty worked for 70+ years in the service industry, making lifelong friends along the way.

In Betty's free time, she could be found playing bingo or visiting casinos with Ronnie. She loved to cook and will be remembered for her specialties of chili sauce and Spanish rice.

Betty was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind wonderful memories. She was loved and respected by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. She will be sadly missed.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was a grandson, David Guy Cardwell, and sister Romayne Morris-Evans.

Surviving is her husband of over 60 years, Ronald Prince; son Robert Williams and his wife, Julie; and daughter Davene Cardwell and her companion, Bill Ritz. The nieces and nephews of Aunt Betty, Betty Boop, Aunt B, are Ernest Evans, Gary Evans, Gregg Evans, Tammy Evans, Debbie Evans, Colleen Evans-Nice and Melissa Evans-Shaver; and nine great-nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Romayne's Ballroom at the Lakeside Skillet, Harveys Lake, with Pastor Carol Folk officiating. All who loved her are welcome to attend.

Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

Online condolences can be made at www.clswansonfuneralhome.com.