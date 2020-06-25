Betty Jean Grabowski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

NANTICOKE — Betty Jean Grabowski, 87, of Nanticoke, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Born on August 27, 1932, in Nanticoke, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Stella Olshefski Grabowski.

Betty graduated from Nanticoke High School and Mansfield State College. She received her Registered Nurse license from Hahnemann Hospital Nursing Program. Betty's nursing career included work in pediatrics at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Maimondes Hospital Brooklyn, N.Y., St. Luke's Hospital Manhattan, N.Y., and Pediatric Clinic of Nanticoke, from 1974 to retirement.

Betty enjoyed watching sports, love to take care of pets, and was an avid reader of mystery novels. Betty was a member of St. Faustina Kowalska Parish in Nanticoke (formerly St. Stanislaus Church).

Betty was preceded in death by her brother, Dr. Bernard Grabowski, of Nanticoke.

Betty is survived by her sister-in-law, Dr. Marie Hanish Grabowski, of Nanticoke. She is survived by her nieces and nephews; Peter Grabowski, of Cockeysville, Md.; Ann Grabowski Lucarino and husband, Jared, of Conyngham; Mark Grabowski, of Nanticoke; Jean Grabowski, of Wilkes-Barre. Betty is also survived by her great-niece and nephew, Elizabeth and Andrew.

A private memorial Mass will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Earl W Lohman Funeral Home
14 W Green St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-5533
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved