WHITE HAVEN — Betty Jean Rhodes, of White Haven, died Wednesday morning, June 24, 2020, in Allied Hospice, Scranton.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Florence Ruth Baker Febish, and was a graduate of Coughlin High School, Class of 1943. Betty was a member of White Haven Untied Methodist Church and worked for RCA Electronics.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Chester.

Betty is survived by her son, Bruce Rhodes, of White Haven.

Due to COVID-19, a private family funeral service will be held on Monday from the Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 403 Berwick St., White Haven, with interment following in Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Eighth Street, Wyoming.

Visit www.LehmanFuneralHome.com for additional information, or to leave the family an online condolence.