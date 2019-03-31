HARDING — Betty June Camasso, 90, of Harding, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township.

Born in Exeter, she was the daughter of the late William and Sadie Price Bressler. She was educated in the Exeter schools.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Michael; daughter, Carol Ann Borthwick; brothers, Charles, William and Ellwood Bressler; and sisters, Beulah Dickson, Helen Rygiel and Sarah Russel.

Surviving are children, Roselyn Long, of Harding; Michael Camasso and his wife, Anne, of Milton, Del.; one grandson; two great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Rev Laura Lewis officiating.

Interment will be in the Mtn. View Cemetery, Harding.

Friends may call 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.