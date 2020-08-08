1/
Betty (Bittenbender) Miller
Betty Bittenbender Miller, 103, was born Nov. 1, 1916, in Plymouth. She was the only child of Carmen and George Lee Bittenbender.

Mrs. Miller graduated from Plymouth High School in 1934 and went on to Wyoming Seminary and Wilkes College. She then married Coray Henry Miller and moved to Wyoming. The couple had one child, Sally L. Miller, who currently resides in Gainesville, Fla.

Throughout her life, Mrs. Miller was involved in many civic and patriotic organizations including the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), the French Huguenot Society, the Wyoming Historical and Geological Society, the Wyoming Free Library, the Woman's Club, and the Girl Scouts, among others. She had many accomplishments during her life.

Mrs. Miller had resided with her daughter in Florida for the last several years.

A graveside service was held Aug. 6, 2020, with the Rev. Laura Lewis officiating.

She will be certainly missed by family and friends.

Arrangements are by the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

Arrangements are by the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.



Published in Times Leader from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
