WILKES-BARRE — Betty Shaw, 89, of Wilkes-Barre, entered eternal rest Nov. 23, 2020, with family by her side in Residential Hospice at Geisinger South. Family and friends may call 5 to 7 Wednesday at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral Home, 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Social distancing and masks required. A private funeral will be held at the convenience of the family.