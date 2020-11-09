LEXINGTON, Ky. — Beverly Graham Myers, 94, of Lexington, Ky., passed away peacefully on Nov. 6, 2020, after a brief illness.

She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Bill Myers.

Beverly raised four sons (Mark, of Salmon, Idaho; Kurt, of Canton, Conn., Lyle, of Lexington, Ky.; and Garth, of Wethersfield, Conn.), nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Born Dec. 10, 1925, in Ashley, Bev lived in the Wyoming Valley for most of her life, retiring in 1989 to Sacramento, Calif., and then, from 1997-2017, to Green Valley, Ariz.

She moved to Lexington after Bill's death. The daughter and sister of Presbyterian ministers, she attended Ashley, Kingston and Forty Fort Presbyterian churches, as well as the Church of Christ Uniting in Kingston and the United Church of Christ in Green Valley.

Bev was an avid tennis player, golfer, bicyclist, hiker and world traveler. A 1946 graduate of Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Beverly instilled a love of education in all her children — three of whom have had highly successful careers as medical doctors, while the youngest is a distinguished professor. She was immensely proud of her four boys, making sure that everyone knew of their latest accomplishments.

Bev taught at the Devereux School in Devon, and as a substitute English teacher — often on a year-long basis — at Wyoming Valley West High School. She was a voracious reader her whole life and had an unmatched command of English grammar.

A lifelong Democrat and advocate for women's rights, she was never shy to offer her opinions on the politics of the day, particularly if it related to politicians she did not like! She was a devoted and loyal friend to many people over her long life, and a mentor and role model for her immediate and extended family.

Given the current circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic, no memorial services are planned, but a celebration of Beverly's rich and full life will take place at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Malala Fund at www.malala.org.