PITTSTON — Beverly Melvin Cannarella, 70, of Pittston, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital.

Born in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late John Melvin and Dolores Granahan Melvin. She attended Pittston City High School, after which she worked in the Dress Industry as a seamstress.

Beverly was a loving devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Beverly was a 39-plus-year kidney transplant survivor. Beverly was extremely close to her late mother, who donated her kidney. Beverly enjoyed spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her Sunday family gatherings.

Surviving are her son, Alfred Cannarella Jr; her daughter, Tracie Breck; two grandsons, Tyler Egan and Joseph Breck IV; her sisters, Mary Narvid, Sharon Chase, Patricia McCabe and Dolores Nowakowski; a brother, Ronald Melvin; along with several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by husband, Alfred Cannarella; a brother, John Melvin; a nephew, Michael Melvin.

A funeral service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the Paul F. Leonard Funeral Home, Pittston.