SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Beverly S. Brougher, age 90, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 in Severna Park, Md.

She was born in Carbondale on Oct. 30, 1929, to Floyd Snyder Slocum and Imogene Fowler Slocum. Raised in the Scranton area, she graduated from Wyoming Seminary in Kingston. After graduating from Chestnut Hill Hospital School of Nursing in Philadelphia, she worked as a registered nurse for many years, eventually residing and working most of her life in the Washington, D.C., area. She worked at the Department of Commerce and the U.S. Capitol, U.S. Senate as an occupational health nurse before retiring in 2001.

Beverly and her husband of 30 years, John, retired to Dallas in 2003 and lived there until 2019 when they moved into a retirement community in Severna Park, Md.

Beverly was a member of the Wyoming Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was also a member of the Friends of the Back Mountain Library and an active member of the Dallas United Methodist Church. She was actively involved in their retirement community, making new friends and participating in and enjoying as many activities as she could.

She is preceded in death by her son, Jay Norman White, and her parents, Floyd and Imogene Slocum.

She is survived by her husband, John Brougher; daughter, Wendy Offutt, of Gulf Breeze, Fla.; granddaughter, Sarah Milligan, of Washington, D.C.; brothers, Bruce Slocum, of Dallas, and Barry Slocum (Anna), of New Hope; and many nieces and nephews and grandnieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to her favorite charities: , Philadelphia; s; Dallas United Methodist Church.

A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020, with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Dallas United Methodist Church.

Reception to follow the service.