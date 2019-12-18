DALLAS — Beverly Eunice Smith, age 76, of Dallas, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in hospice care at Geisinger South.

She was born in Kingston and was the daughter of the late Grace Burrier Reseigh and Frank J. Rzonca, Sr.

Beverly most recently worked at Misercordia University, where she was a checkout clerk and enjoyed every student she met. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her second greatest joy was Buttercup, her faithful canine companion.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her second husband, Leroy Smith; her first husband, William Schmidle; brothers C. Ray (Wrangler) Reseigh, Chris Rzonca and Godfrey Rzonca.

Beverly is survived by daughters Beverly Corrina and her spouse Roy Andrews and Bethanne DeAngelo and her spouse William; son William D. Smith and his spouse Cheryl; sisters and brothers Frank Rzonca, Jr., Tanya Ringer and Natalie McGroarty; grandchildren Michael and Jason Smith, William, Dominique and Dante DeAngelo and Brianna and James Smith; great-grandchildren, Kory, Kaylee, Aaliyah, Daymin and Caden Smith.

A prayer service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 from the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with Rev. Alex Roche, officiating.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Fern Knoll Burial Park, Dallas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to our local SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 East Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702 in honor of Beverly Eunice Smith.

