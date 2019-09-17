KINGSTON — Bill Isaacs, of Kingston and Florida, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Jacob and Marion Schiowitz Isaacs. Bill was a graduate of Wyoming Seminary and earned his bachelor's degree from Wilkes College. A small business owner, Bill was the owner and operator of several businesses throughout his career. A lifetime member of Temple Israel, Bill was a 30-year Kiwanian and served on the Luzerne County Zoning Board for many years. A world class bridge competitor, Bill loved playing tennis, skiing, gardening and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife, Emily Emmert; daughter Susan Shapiro, of Penn Valley; sons Charles Isaacs and his wife, Gabrielle, of Sherman Oaks, Calif., and Robert Isaacs and his wife, Jenna; grandchildren Ben, Ron, Kelsey, Mollie, Magnolia and Theodore; and siblings David and his wife, Juanita, of Burnsville, N.C., and Norman and his wife, Cristina, of Palm Springs, Calif.

Funeral service will be conducted at noon on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, from the Rosenberg Funeral Chapel Inc., 348 S. River St. Wilkes-Barre, with Rabbi Larry Kaplan and Cantor Ahron Abraham officiating. Interment will follow in Temple Israel Cemetery, Swoyersville.

Shiva will observed from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday evening and from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday.

Contributions can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or Temple Israel.

Visit www.RosenbergFuneralChapel.com for additional information.