NANTICOKE — It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Bill Jones, after a well fought five-year battle against cancer. Bill, the son of John and June Claire (Zionce) Jones, was born in 1956, in Wilkes-Barre. He lost his mother at a young age, and was raised by his dad. Along with his brother, Morgan, the three embarked on a path that was interesting, to say the least. Bill and Morgan often recounted the colorful stories of their youth. Stories that made them who they are today. Along the way, Bill made many friends. His boyhood friends and memories stayed with him throughout his life. Following in his father's footsteps, Bill attended East Stroudsburg University and attained a degree in Health and Physical Education. He began his teaching career at the former Bishop Hoban High School, where he taught Health and PE for 16 years. He received his master's degree and Superintendent's Certificate from Marywood University. Bill proudly worked in education for 40 years; serving as an administrator at Greater Nanticoke Area, Benton Area, and Hanover Area School Districts. One of his favorite things to do was coach, and Bill enjoyed the student athletes he had the honor of coaching. He followed the careers of many of his former players was proud of the men they had become. He served as head football coach at Crestwood Area and Nanticoke Area, and was an assistant coach at Hanover Area and Meyers. Bill's greatest accomplishment was his three boys. He loved long walks with his buddy, Max; anything sports-related; golfing and spending time with his family. He could tell stories with the best of them (most unrepeatable) and his laugh will never fade from our memory. He was a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates since the age of five and supported the Steelers (to the best of his ability). His pride and joy was his granddaughter, Nora. Bill is survived by his wife, Shelly (Margelewicz) Jones; sons, Chris (partner, Katie Zuranski, daughter Nora), Shaun and Jared Jones; step-children, Sarah Shales (fiancé, Brett Holton) and Russell Shales; brother, Morgan Jones (and wife, Barbara) and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Our family would like to thank the doctors at MD Anderson Cooper Cancer Center in Philadelphia; the many doctors and nurses at Geisinger Wyoming Valley for their professionalism and compassion over the last several years; as well as the kind people at Residential Hospice who helped all of us during Bill's last days. Bill's passing will leave a void in our lives that we cannot replace. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Blue Chip Animal Shelter, or the Nanticoke Historical Society (495 E. Main St., Nanticoke). A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date at the convenience of his family. To remember Bill cheer loudly at the game (and don't heckle the coach), be kind to animals, and above all — appreciate a teacher. Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, Nanticoke. To leave a condolence or expression of sympathy, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from May 6 to May 7, 2020.