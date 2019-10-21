"Sandy" Blaum Tarulli, 68, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Born on the summer solstice June 21, 1951, in Wilkes-Barre, Sandy was the daughter of Ethel "Rustie" Blaum and the late Phillip A. Blaum. She was the oldest of two children and a lifelong resident of Bear Creek Village. She graduated from Coughlin High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Cedar Crest College.

After college, Sandy worked at the family owned business, Dunbar Builders Hardware. When her sons Brian and Michael were born, Sandy took a break from working to raise them. Her sons were passionate about soccer and Sandy immersed herself in their sport for over 20 years. She later worked as a manager at Pier One Imports, Dundee Gardens, and BonTon.

Sandy was a talented artist who embraced every aspect of the summer season. Her artwork often reflected her love of the outdoors. She enjoyed swimming, snorkeling, and walking the beach to collect seashells and sea glass. Sandy adored her loyal golden retriever, Brie. She loved to travel and listen to Billy Joel. Recently, Sandy spent much of her time doting on her three beautiful grandchildren. Becoming "Gma" filled her heart with joy.

Wherever Sandy went, she seemed to forge lifelong friendships. Special friends from her childhood, college, her sons' playgroups, and the PTO remained an integral part of her life. She cherished and loved her friends as family.

Sandy will be remembered as a wonderful daughter, mother, and grandmother as well as a loyal friend. Her smiling face, beautiful soul, and generosity will be deeply missed by all those she touched.

Sandy is survived by her mother, Rustie Blaum; sons Brian H. Tarulli and wife Dyana, Michael R. Tarulli and wife Katie; grandchildren Camden Tarulli, Jackson Tarulli, Cecelia Tarulli; brother Philip D. Blaum and wife Deirdre; nephew Ian D. Blaum and wife Kim; great nieces Olivia and Madison; and her dog, Brie.

A private celebration of life will be held for family and close friends.