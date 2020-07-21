WILKES-BARRE — Bo William McPeek, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, due to injuries from a motor vehicle accident.

Born Aug. 18, 1997, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of William David McPeek and Tamara Williams, both of Wilkes-Barre.

Bo was a 2015 graduate of G.A.R. Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre. He was employed as a cashier and stock person at Turkey Hill, Walmart and Price Chopper.

Bo enjoyed playing video games and observing 4:20 p.m.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Gayle Biggs McPeek; maternal grandparents, William and Lynda Bates Williams; and aunt, Erin McPeek.

Surviving in addition to his parents is his fiancée, Stephany Fondeur, of Wilkes-Barre; step-mother, Gemma Harris, of Wilkes-Barre; brother, Curtis Keblish, of Wilkes-Barre; sister, Samantha Smith, of Wilkes-Barre; nieces and nephews; uncles, Joseph McPeek and his wife, Marie, of Wilkes-Barre, and John McPeek and his wife, Carmen, of Holladay, Utah.

Family and friends are invited for memorial services from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday at the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre.