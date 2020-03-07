WILKES-BARRE — Bonnie Kay Masters, 65, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Herbert and Dorothy Gray DeRemer. She was a 1972 graduate of Hanover Area High School. She received an associate's degree in medical coding from Luzerne County Community College.

Prior to her retirement, Bonnie was employed for many years for the Social Security Administration in Wilkes-Barre.

Bonnie was a longtime member of the Red Hat Society.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Ray and Barry DeRemer.

Bonnie is survived by her husband of 37 years, Harry Masters, and by her sons, John Frame Jr. and his wife, Lynn, of Hanover Township and Bradley Frame Sr. and his wife, Brittany, of Hanover Township; nine grandchildren, one great-granddaughter; sisters, Donna Belawicz, of Hanover Township and Faye Gray and her husband, Ken, of Wilkes-Barre; and by numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Carol E. Coleman will officiate. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

