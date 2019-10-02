WOODLAND, Calif. — Bonnie Lou Long, 74, of Woodland, Calif., passed away on Friday, Aug. 12, 2016.

Daughter of the late William and Ethel (Davis) Mullery, Bonnie was survived by her husband Harold C. Long; her children, Stephanie Long, of San Francisco, Calif., Jeffrey Long, of Pittsburgh, and Rachel (Frank) Covera, of Pinion Hills, Calif.; and grandchildren Bryce Long and Elizabeth Long, of Pennsylvania, and Samantha Corvera, of California.

In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by sister Mary Ellen Pysher.

A memorial service and inurnment will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Edgehill Cemetery, Hunlock Creek. Following the service, family and friends are invited to a celebration of life reception at The Shawnee Room at Happy Pizza, 40 W. Main St., Plymouth.