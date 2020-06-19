MOUNTAIN TOP — Bonnie W. Lesko, 67, of Mountain Top, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, June 17, 2020. She was surrounded with love and family, following a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Born in Wilkes-Barre in 1953, she was the daughter of the late Owen and Beulah (Davis) Williams. Bonnie is a 1971 graduate of GAR High School. She lived in Mountain Top for the past 46 years.

Bonnie's passion for life, her family, and her friends was seen each day in everything she did. She went to great lengths to support her family and friends, and always put others before herself.

She was a true sports enthusiast; never missing one of her daughter's basketball, field hockey or softball games. She was a die-hard Yankees fan, and was known to take extraordinary measures to follow every game.

She had endless talents including home decorating, cross stitch, cooking and crafts. Bonnie was also an expert baker; her baked goods were regarded by many as the BEST! Family and friends were even known to count down the days until her Christmas baking began. She volunteered for many years, raising thousands of dollars for both breast cancer and Alzheimer's research. Bonnie loved animals and adored her cats (her babies), spoiling them in every way she could.

Surviving are her husband of the past 47 years, Robert E. Lesko; her daughter, Amy Lesko, of Alexandria, Va.; her son, Robert A. Lesko and his wife, Sarah, of New York City, N.Y.; two sisters, Sally Sincavage and her husband, Edward, of Ashburn, Va.; and Debbie Zaruta and her husband, Robert, of Erie; two brothers, Richard Williams and his wife, Linda, of Quicksburg, Va.; and David Williams and his wife, Donna, of Wilkes-Barre; and many nieces and nephews. Bonnie was also a loving grandmother to two grandsons, Wesley and Leo, and one granddaughter, Avery.

A celebration of Bonnie's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to alzinfo.org and bestfriends.org.

Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

