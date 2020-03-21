MOUNTAIN TOP — Bradley Ullin Shick, 63, of Mountain Top, died Saturday morning, March 21, 2020, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Indeed, a "complex patient," he fought a courageous health battle for several years.

He was the son of the late Charles D. and Jeanette V. Reuter Shick, and was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, Johnstown, with a degree in Civil Engineering Technology, and the University of Scranton, where he earned his MBA. He was a project manager in the construction industry for over 35 years, most notably for Sordoni Construction, proudly overseeing many projects throughout the Wyoming Valley, New Jersey and New York.

Brad is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Lucille M. DeSanto Shick; son, Alexander U. Shick and daughter, Amy M. Shick, of Madison, Wis.; sister, Linda Conway and her husband, Douglas of Newtown Square; brother, Charles David Randall Shick of Newtown Square; sister-in-law, Deborah Shick of Chesapeake, Va.; sister-in-law, Kathy Saccone of Morris Township, N.J., and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey M. Shick; nephew, David A. Shick; and brother-in-law, Louis X. Saccone.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Gift of Life organization to help raise awareness for organ and tissue donation.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no services. A celebration of life will be arranged at a later date.

Arrangements by Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.