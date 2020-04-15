PLYMOUTH — Brenda (Bolesta) Watkins, of Parrish Street in Plymouth, was born in Plymouth on April 8, 1949, and resided there for most of her life. She was the daughter of her late loving parents, Adam and Caroline Bolesta.

She was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School, Class of 1967. She also graduated summa cum laude from Luzerne County Community College in 1995, and had the honor of graduating with her daughter. She was very proud to be the recipient of the "Adult Learner of the Year Award."

Brenda worked many years for the garment industry before pursuing a career at Blue Cross of NEPA as a research analyst. While at Blue Cross she was an active member of the "Emergency Response Team."

She cherished spending time with her loving family, four cats and many friends. Brenda enjoyed meeting new people and making new friends. She was always willing to lend a helping hand in any way she could. She delighted in golfing with her friends on three different leagues. Her other interests included shopping trips with her daughter, bowling and traveling. She also loved working in her flower garden, which was her pride and joy.

Surviving are Wayne, her loving husband and soul mate of 52 years, her daughter and best friend, Melissa Bickley with her husband, James, of Maryland. Also, brother, Adam Bolesta and his wife, Pam, of Larksville, and nephew, Scott Bolesta with his wife, Kelly, and two great-nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are being accepted at Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge on their website, bcfanimalrefuge.com, in memory of Brenda Watkins, or SPCA Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes Barre PA 18702.

The family will host a celebration of Brenda's life at a future date. Arrangements are entrusted to the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.

To submit online condolences to Brenda's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.