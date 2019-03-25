WYOMING — Brian C. Gilligan, 34, of Wyoming, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019.

Born April 1, 1984, in Wyoming, he was a son of Donna Pignone Gilligan and the late Bernard J. Gilligan Jr.

A graduate of Seton Catholic High School, Brian earned his degree in finance from King's College in 2007.

Brian was employed by MX1 in Hawley and previously worked for Deluxe Digital Studios in Moosic for 10 years.

Brian was a member of the Parish of Saint John the Evangelist, Knights of Columbus John F. Kennedy Council 372 and the Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick.

An ice hockey fan, Brian enjoyed playing golf and hunting in his free time.

Brian will be greatly missed by his wife, the former Nicole Krutz and their son, Cameron; mother, Donna, of Wyoming; brother, Bernard J. III, his wife Michelle and their sons, Maximilian and Alexander, of Wyoming; father- and mother-in-law, Nicholas and Claire Krutz, of Mountain Top; brother-in-law, Kevin Krutz, his wife, Kelly, and their children, Declan and Elaina, of Norristown; sister-in-law, Lauren Krutz, of Wilkes-Barre; aunts, uncles, other family and friends.

Celebration of Brian's Life will begin Wednesday with visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St. in Wilkes-Barre and continue there on Thursday with gathering at 8:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the Church of Saint John the Evangelist on William Street in Pittston.

Memorial donations are preferred and may be made to the Knights of Columbus Council 372.

Memories and condolences may be shared with Brian's family at www.celebratehislife.com.