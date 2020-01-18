SAN ANTONIO, Texas — After a 38-year struggle with alcoholism and other addictions, Brian Robert McCarthy died suddenly in San Antonio, Texas, on Dec. 29, 2019.

Brian was born in Liverpool, New York, on Nov. 16, 1966, and lived in Paramus, New Jersey; Great River, New York; East Greenwich, Rhode Island and New Paltz, New York, as well as Kingston, Pennsylvania, during his childhood and teenage years. He graduated from Wyoming Valley West High School in 1984 where he earned medals in track and cross country, sang in the chorus and had a watercolor accepted for the Fine Arts Fiesta. For the last 30 years he lived in San Antonio, Texas, where he was a certified Harley Davidson motorcycle mechanic.

His mother fondly remembers him as her right-hand person in caring for his baby sister Deirdre, a hiking companion and his devotion to the family dog, Shadow. He and his sister Trish were wonderful playmates as children and Brian played daddy to her dolls giving them piggy back rides. He had a warm heart, was a devoted fan of the Grateful Dead, and could be an industrious worker. Once he walked the picket line to support his sixth grade teacher in New Paltz Middle School. Over the years Brian was blessed with good friends, including attorney Howard Berman who was his go-to person and friend in times of trouble, Rick, Julie, Corey, Rick, Alyssa, Destiny and Anthony Mondragon, of San Antonio, Texas.

He is survived by his mother, Kathleen Davies McCarthy, Kingston; his father, Robert James McCarthy, who passed away one day after his son's death in Union, Washington; stepmother Michelle Garside McCarthy, of Union and San Francisco; sister Patricia (Phillip) Wegener and their children Stephen and Elizabeth; sister Deirdre DeNero and her children Anthony and Rebecca; and his uncle and aunt Gerard and Judith Davies and their sons, Andrew, Gregory and Douglas as well as their wives and children plus numerous other cousins.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, 10:30 a.m. in St. Ignatius Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston, where Brian was confirmed and was an altar boy. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m until the beginning of the Mass.

Those who wish may share a memory at: www.maher-collins.com.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Haven for Hope, 1 Haven for Hope Way, San Antonio, TX 78207.