PITTSTON — Bridget (Blanche) Simone, 101, of Pittston, died Aug. 15, 2020. Walk-through visitation (wearing a face covering and maintaining social distance) 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, 535 N. Main St., Pittston following CDC guidelines. Those attending are asked to go directly to church Thursday.