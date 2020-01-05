EDWARDSVILLE — Bruce E. Waugh Sr., 84, of Edwardsville, passed away peacefully, one week shy of his 85th birthday, at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.

Born in Niles, Mich., he was the son of the late Floyd Waugh and Florence Glaser. He was a graduate of Des Moines Vocational Technical High School and attended Wilkes-Barre Business College. Bruce was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean War. In retirement Bruce was a foster grandparent with Head Start in Edwardsville.

He was a member of St. Ignatius of Loyola Church. He especially enjoyed his family and spending time with his grand and great-grandchildren, and was a loyal Notre Dame Football fan. He was a lifelong dog lover; his loyal friend, Zoey, could always be found by his side.

In addition to his wife of 64 years, Patricia, he is survived by his children, Bruce Waugh Jr. and his wife Pamela, of Hughesville, Ronald Waugh and his wife Jeani, of Lawrenceville, Ga., Karen Cwalina and her husband Edward, of Center Valley, Brian Waugh and his wife Elaine, of Nanticoke, and Diana Lupinski and her husband Gino, of Edwardsville. He is survived by a brother, Leonard A. Waugh, 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Helen Damp, and one granddaughter.

Visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Kielty Moran Funeral Home Inc., 87 Washington Ave., Plymouth. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at St Ignatius of Loyola Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia at https://give2.chop.edu or PSU Thon at https://donate.thon.org/participant/24269.