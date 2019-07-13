SHAVERTOWN — Bryce Arthur Lewis, 85, of Shavertown, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Born Feb. 21, 1934, in Swoyersville, Bryce was the son of the late Sylvester and Agnes Coutts Lewis.

Bryce was a longtime member of the Forty Fort United Methodist Church and also attended the Shavertown United Methodist Church, usually attending both services every weekend until his health deteriorated. Bryce was a deeply religious man whose faith never failed despite his numerous physical challenges, always believing someone had it worse than he did.

His family was always first and most important, and the impact of his strength and perseverance will continue on. His family lovingly called him "Big Lou" – the man with the big heart who was always quick to help a friend or a neighbor.

He was an avid sports fan who rarely missed watching the Fighting Irish, 49ers and the Red Sox play.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Sentigar; and his brothers, Andrew, Thomas and Gerald Lewis.

Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Helen Trudgen Lewis; son David Lewis and his fiancé, Diane Spears, of Dallas; son Paul Lewis and his wife, Stacie, of Dallas; daughter Tammy Lewis and her partner, Christopher Sullivan, of Ashburn, Va.; grandchildren Morgan and Haydon Edwards-Lewis, Beaudyn and Cooper Lewis; and sister Barbara Cosloskey.

A memorial service will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown.