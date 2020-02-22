HANOVER TWP. — Bryson Jean-Louis, 15 days old, of Hanover Township, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born on Feb. 5, 2020, in Danville, he was the son of Katie Yelland and Watson Jean-Louis. Surviving in addition to his parents are his brother, Jeremiah, and sister Selena Jean-Louis; aunt Jennifer Yelland; uncle Mallie Bryant; and cousins Bryleigh and Cailyn Yelland; also including great-aunt and great-uncle, aunts and uncles and many cousins.

Bryson was loved by so many people in the short period of time that he lived. In memory of Bryson, the family will be holding a memorial at a later date.