SWEET VALLEY — Burl F. Updyke, 87, of Sweet Valley, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at home.

He was born in Trucksville on Nov. 8, 1931, and was the son of the late Fred and Mildred Morris Updyke.

In 1962, Burl Updyke was employed as television engineer at WBRE. His entrepreneurial ambitions then led him to publish a weekly newspaper, Country Impressions, in Sweet Valley. He and his wife continued this successful venture for 20 years. When they sold it to three of their sons, he was able to serve God full-time and founded and built two Christian radio stations, WRGN F.M. in Pa. and a mission's outreach, WIVH F.M., in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. These he operated for 30 years, finally retiring at age 80.

Having lived life to the fullest, he had a commercial pilot's license, was a broadcast engineer and was an advanced class amateur radio operator. A recent ten-year project was the construction of a band organ, building the instrument from scratch including nearly 100 organ pipes. He was an accomplished woodworker and machinist. He played several musical instruments, including fiddle, dulcimer, organ and accordion. He and his wife, Shirley, were married for 67 years.

His love for the Lord was evident through his desire to share the scriptures with others and his determination to broadcast the Good News.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gayle, and his son, Nathan.

Burl is survived by his wife, Shirley Updyke (née Britt); children Merwin (Cindy), Alan (Donna), Duane (Annette), Bryan (Jill) and Janine (Matt); 12 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, from the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with Pastor Dan Brubaker, of the Roaring Brook Baptist Church, officiating.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Pikes Creek.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to WRGN Radio, 2457 State Route 118, Hunlock Creek, PA 18621.

Online condolences can be made to www.clswansonfuneralhome.com.