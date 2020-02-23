|
WILKES-BARRE — Regina C. Carroll, of Wilkes-Barre, peacefully passed away on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Narcowich Raykoski.
Regina enjoyed working in retail and was employed at Zayre Department Store, The Boston Store and Boscov's before retiring.
Her husband, Gerald L. Carroll, died Aug. 29, 1985. A sister, Nathalia Barrows, also preceded her in death.
Regina will be greatly missed by her children, Jay Carroll and his wife, Carol, of Scott Township, and Susan Cobleigh and her husband, Robert, of Dallas; grandchildren, Jay Carroll and his wife Emma, of Swoyersville, Rebecca Carroll Weber and her husband Will, of Swoyersville, and Christian Cobleigh, of New Orleans; great-grandchildren, Tayla and Siva Carroll; other family and friends.
Regina's entire family extends its deepest appreciation for the kind and compassionate care she received from the staff of Allied Services Center City.
Celebration of Regina's Life will be held Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, with a Funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. in the Church of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, 130 S. Washington St. in Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Township, PA 18441.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Regina's family at www.celebrateherlife.com.
Published in Times Leader from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020