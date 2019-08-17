Mariestelle C. Pipan, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on Aug. 15, 2019, the Feast of the Assumption, after a seven week illness.

She was the loving wife of the late Method J. Pipan. They were married 61 years until his death in 2016.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Estelle (McCole) Carpenter. Mariestelle was an extremely caring and giving wife, loving mother of four and doting grandmother of 11. She was a member of Notre Dame of Bethlehem Church. She was a graduate of Kingston High School, Kingston, and was employed by Northeastern Bank of Pennsylvania for 14 years, RX Home Care, Bethlehem, as office coordinator and Notre Dame Church as assistant director of the Extended Care Program from 2000 to 2014. She was also employed by Cement National Bank and Meridian Bank as head teller.

She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Mari P. Austin and her husband, Stephen, of Chatham, N.J., Paula A. Reifinger and husband Barry, of Allentown, and Linda J. Long and her husband, Stephen, of Bethlehem; son Method J. Pipan Jr., of Forty Fort; grandchildren Molly and her husband, Drew, Claire, Erica, Brian, Stephen, Daniel, Adria, Ryan, Krista, Cayla and Jenna; and sister Barbara Gianuzzi, of Dallas.

She was predeceased by her brother, Paul Carpenter.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Mariestelle's arrangements are entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mariestelle's name may be made to the church.