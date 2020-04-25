SPOTSWOOD, N.J. — Camillia Skochen, 87, of Spotswood, N.J., passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, in Monroe Township, N.J.

Camillia was born and raised in Plains, where she graduated as valedictorian of her class from Plains High School. She moved to Spotswood, where she became a lifelong resident. She was employed by Superior Signal Co., in Old Bridge, N.J., and in 2019, retired after 50 years of service.

Besides being the most loving mom and grandmother, she was a master at crocheting and an avid reader, especially mystery novels. Camillia had a heart of gold, always willing to help others. She loved gardening, flowers and being outdoors. She loved to bake and was famous with the neighborhood kids for her wonderful oatmeal cookies, and made a great sour cream pound cake.

Camillia is predeceased by her husband of 43 years, John Carl Skochen, in 1994, and her brother, Jacob Armillei, in 1979. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Skochen and Richard Tancredi, of Monroe Township; her son, John Skochen and his wife, Christine, of Spotswood; along with her grandchildren, Samantha and Jake Skochen, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Spotswood Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services for Camillia will be private, with interment in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

During this difficult time, Camillia's family would appreciate your thoughts and prayer, accordingly, one may leave a message of condolence at www.spotswoodfh.com.

Donations honoring Camillia's memory may be made to at