FORTY FORT — Candice A. Williams, 52, of Forty Fort, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of Vivian Palmentere Williams and the late Thomas H. Williams.

She was a special educational graduate from Wyoming Valley West and Day Development. She was an avid baseball and football fan, especially Penn State football; she also enjoyed her paper work and doing beads.

She was preceded in death, besides her father, by her grandparents, Peter and Josephine Palmentere and Ester and Thomas S. Williams; uncle David Williams; and godmother Mary Ann Palmentere.

She is survived by her mother, Vivian Palmentere Williams; uncles Joseph and Nancy Palmentere, of Forty Fort, and Charles and Donna Palmentere, of Dallas, and James R. and Marcia Williams, of Moscow; also, cousins.

A funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday from the Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home Inc., 568 Bennett St., Luzerne, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Parish, Luzerne, with the Rev. Daniel Issing, CSC, officiating. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Wyoming. Family and friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

To leave a message of condolence for her family, please visit www.betzjastremski.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to support the ICU at Geisinger Wilkes-Barre by sending check payable to GHF; mailed to GHF, MC 25-76, 100 N. Academy Ave., Danville, PA 17822, or if you want to do flowers, Candy would prefer you to bring her one pink rose.