WILKES-BARRE — Carl A. Purta, 84 of the Miners Mills section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday morning, July 30, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Frank J. and Wanda (Center) Purta, Sr.

Carl attended Wilkes-Barre Area Schools and was an Army Veteran. Carl was employed at the White Haven Center as an aide until his retirement.

He was a member of Saints Peter & Paul Church, Plains, and the Miners Mills Triangle Club.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Purta, Jr., nieces, Debbie (Tirpak) Swetin and Maureen (McGarrity) Redmond.

Surviving are his siblings, twin sister, Carolyn "Cor" Vrabel, of Plains, Dolores "Dee" Tirpak, and Barbara McGarrity, both of Wilkes-Barre, nephews, Joseph Tirpak, Jr., Francis Purta, III, and Thomas McGarrity, III, nieces, Donna Kumov, Kathy Tirpak, and Collen Halkowicz, sister-in-law, Ruth Purta, of Plains.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Plains. There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements entrusted to the Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains.

