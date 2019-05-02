WEST WYOMING — Carl C. Luchetti Jr., a resident of West Wyoming, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township.

His loving wife is Joan E. (Bepersti) Luchetti. Together, Carl and Joan celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on Dec. 26, 2018.

Born on Dec. 24, 1937, in Exeter, Carl was one of four children born to the late Carl Luchetti Sr. and Angela (Pisano) Luchetti.

Raised in Exeter, Carl was a graduate of the former Exeter High School, Class of 1955. Following high school, he went on to attend the University of Scranton, where in 1959 he acquired his bachelor's degree in mathematics.

A proud veteran, Carl honorably served his country for nearly 10 years in both the United States Army and the United States Army Reserves.

Prior to his retirement in 2000, Carl was the owner and operator of Luchetti Sales and Service Inc., Exeter, a Jeep dealership.

Carl was a longtime member of St. Monica's Parish, Our Lady of Sorrows Church, West Wyoming.

An avid hunter and outdoorsman, Carl loved spending time at his farm in Franklin Township. He was a member of the National Rifle Association and the American Trapshooter Association. His passion for trapshooting led him to be the Pa. State Singles Champion in 1968, the Pa. State High Overall Champion in 1981 and the Pa. State Doubles Champion in 1983. He was also a lifelong fan of Notre Dame football and the New York Yankees.

Carl will be best remembered for the love and devotion he had for his family. His grandchildren were the light of his life and he reveled in all of their accomplishments. His presence will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.

The Luchetti family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to each of Carl's friends, too numerous to mention individually, for their true friendship and constant support of Carl. The family wishes to also extend their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Gerald Gibbons and Dr. Robert Fiorelli for the excellent care they provided Carl over the years.

In addition to his wife, Joan, Carl is survived by his five children, Dr. Carl J. Luchetti, DMD, and his wife, Darlene, of Downingtown, Dr. Mary Ellen Luchetti, MD, of Denver, North Carolina, John M. Luchetti and his wife, Mary Ellen, of Mechanicsburg, Dr. Wayne Luchetti, MD, and his wife, Jennifer, of Coopersburg, and Patricia Luchetti, of West Wyoming; his eight grandchildren, Carl B. Luchetti and Angelo Luchetti, both of Downingtown, Dr. Timothy J. Luchetti, MD, and his wife, Deanna Glover-Luchetti, of Chicago, Illinois, Nicholas T. Luchetti, of Boulder, Colorado, Jeffrey M. Luchetti, of Mechanicsburg, Olivia G. Luchetti, Emma K. Luchetti and Ava Luchetti, all of Coopersburg; his great-granddaughter, Josephine Luchetti, of Chicago, Illinois; his sisters, Henrietta Viola, of West Pittston, Jean Hendershot, of Plains Township, and Roberta Napravnik, of West Chester; as well as his nieces, nephews and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Carl's memorial Mass which will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019, in St. Monica's Parish, 363 West 8th St., West Wyoming, with the Reverend Peter A. Tomczak, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be private in Mt. Olivet Roman Catholic Cemetery, Carverton.

There will be no public calling hours.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

For additional information or to send the Luchetti Family an online message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.

The family has kindly requested that flowers be omitted. Memorial contributions may be made in Carl's memory to the Keystone Mission, P.O. Box 470, Scranton, PA 18501-0470.