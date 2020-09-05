1/1
Carl "Ken" Carey
NOXEN — Carl "Ken" Carey, age 75, of Noxen, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Kingston on Oct. 10, 1944, and was the son of the late Carl Sr. and Laura Edelhoff Carey.

Ken graduated from Larksville High School in 1962 and served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam Era. He earned his paramedics license from LCCC and later taught EMT courses at the same school. Ken was a member of the Harveys Lake Fire Company, where he was fire chief and was the superintendent at the Alderson United Methodist Church Sunday School. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Mets fan.

Carl is survived by his wife of 56 years, the former Janet Covert; son, Dr. Kevin Carey and his wife, Nichole, of Noxen; daughter, Tiffany Stogoski and her husband, Eric, of Harveys Lake; and grandchildren, Cahil, Lacey, Ayden, Luke and Kate.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, from the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corners of Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with Pastor Rocky Bonomo, of the Sweet Valley Church of Christ, officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alderson United Methodist Church, 108 Lakeside Dr., Harveys Lake, PA 18618.

Online condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.



Published in Times Leader from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
