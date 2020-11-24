1/1
Carl E. Wright Sr.
KINGSTON — Carl E. Wright Sr., 96, a lifelong resident of Kingston and most recently of the Village at Greenbriar, Dallas, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit at Geisinger South, Wilkes-Barre.

Born Nov. 12, 1924, Carl was the son of the late John and Esther Lynn Wright. He attended Kingston schools, and prior to his retirement, was employed as an insulator/asbestos worker for union local #38, Wilkes-Barre, where he served as a member of the executive board. A United States Navy Veteran of World War II, he was stationed in the South Pacific and was awarded the following; Pacific Theater Ribbon, Good Conduct Ribbon, American Theater Ribbon and the Victory Medal for his service.

Carl was a Deacon at the Bethesda Congregational Church, Zerby Avenue, Kingston, and was a member of Kingston VFW Post #283. Carl was a devoted father who exemplified the true meaning of love and faith. His kind and compassionate spirit will be missed by all those who knew him. An avid bowler, he belonged to many leagues. He was a fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and enjoyed watching collegiate and professional sports.

He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Nancy McNelis, on April 21, 2001. Also preceding him in death were sisters, Florence Freeze, Esther Price, and Jane Edmunds; brothers, Jack and Bill Wright; and faithful friend, Helen Marshall, of Dallas.

Surviving are daughters, Coleen (Tony) Sabol, of Bonita Springs, Fla.; Nancy (Ralph) Evans, of Easton; son, Carl E. Jr. (Margaret T.), of Kingston; grandchildren, Jessica, Kristy and Justin Sabol; Taylor and Morgan Evans; Ryan, Tip and Rory Wright; several nieces, nephews, 10 great-grandchildren and many friends.

The family would like to thank the staff from the Village at Greenbriar, The Emergency Room at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit at Geisinger South for the care and kindness they afforded Carl.

Funeral Services for Carl will be private for family members.

Memorial contributions in Carl's name may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen, 39 E. Jackson St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.

Arrangements are by Hugh P. Boyle & Son Funeral Home Inc., 416 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, PA 18704.

To send an online condolence, visit www.hughpboyleandsonfuneralhomeinc.com.



Published in Times Leader from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
November 24, 2020
Sorry for your loss. I knew. Him when he lived on center ave. Great. Neighbor they played. Michigan rummy. With my parents. On Saturdays they were. So nice. They were the good old days.
John Rossmell
November 24, 2020
I love you, Uncle Chick! Thanks for the contributions you made during your lifetime, especially the love and goodness you showed to me and everyone in the family. Please say hi to Aunt Nancy and Mom and Dad for me. You will be missed but your legacy continues with the seeds you sowed amongst your family and friends.
Love,
Nancy G
Nancy Grimes
November 23, 2020
It's so sad to hear he passed away so soon but I'll never forget him. He impacted so many lives in his long life but especially mine. Great in peace
-Hailey Kile
Hailey Kile
Friend
November 23, 2020
We are both sorry for your loss. Colleen, Carl and Nancy your father was a true gentleman who was always thoughtful and concerned for others. We will both miss him, but have wonderful memories of the time we spent with him and my mom. God bless and rest in peace.
Chuck & Ettsie Marshall
November 23, 2020
Uncle Carl was one of the last true gentlemen and a great story teller. Always remember him at family weddings and gatherings with his Wonderful sense of humor.rest in peace uncle Carl. Condolences to Carl,Nancy and Colleen.
Ward Price
November 22, 2020
Sincerest sympathy to Carl's family. I got to know him through my Aunt Helen. We enjoyed having him at Marshall dinners. What a wonderful man. So sorry for your loss.
Thelma Marshall
November 22, 2020
Uncle Carl was a good man and a great father.
He would meet anyone who knew him with a firm handshake and a warm smile.
He will be missed.Condolences to Colleen, Carl, Jr. Nancy and their families on their great loss.
Rest in peace
William Price
Family
November 22, 2020
I was always so grateful that Uncle Carl and my mother Esther were able to spend a great deal of time together in the past few years before her death in 2017. We'll all miss you Uncle Carl! Love, Kathy Price Kautter and family.
November 22, 2020
To The WRIGHT FAMILY; My deepest SYMPATHY on your lost of a loved one, knew CARL from bowling with him in different leagues, was such anice friend to have n know, thanks for serving our country my dear friend, may you R.I.P.
Frank S. Udiski
