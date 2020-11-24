KINGSTON — Carl E. Wright Sr., 96, a lifelong resident of Kingston and most recently of the Village at Greenbriar, Dallas, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit at Geisinger South, Wilkes-Barre.

Born Nov. 12, 1924, Carl was the son of the late John and Esther Lynn Wright. He attended Kingston schools, and prior to his retirement, was employed as an insulator/asbestos worker for union local #38, Wilkes-Barre, where he served as a member of the executive board. A United States Navy Veteran of World War II, he was stationed in the South Pacific and was awarded the following; Pacific Theater Ribbon, Good Conduct Ribbon, American Theater Ribbon and the Victory Medal for his service.

Carl was a Deacon at the Bethesda Congregational Church, Zerby Avenue, Kingston, and was a member of Kingston VFW Post #283. Carl was a devoted father who exemplified the true meaning of love and faith. His kind and compassionate spirit will be missed by all those who knew him. An avid bowler, he belonged to many leagues. He was a fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and enjoyed watching collegiate and professional sports.

He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Nancy McNelis, on April 21, 2001. Also preceding him in death were sisters, Florence Freeze, Esther Price, and Jane Edmunds; brothers, Jack and Bill Wright; and faithful friend, Helen Marshall, of Dallas.

Surviving are daughters, Coleen (Tony) Sabol, of Bonita Springs, Fla.; Nancy (Ralph) Evans, of Easton; son, Carl E. Jr. (Margaret T.), of Kingston; grandchildren, Jessica, Kristy and Justin Sabol; Taylor and Morgan Evans; Ryan, Tip and Rory Wright; several nieces, nephews, 10 great-grandchildren and many friends.

The family would like to thank the staff from the Village at Greenbriar, The Emergency Room at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit at Geisinger South for the care and kindness they afforded Carl.

Funeral Services for Carl will be private for family members.

Memorial contributions in Carl's name may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen, 39 E. Jackson St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.

Arrangements are by Hugh P. Boyle & Son Funeral Home Inc., 416 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, PA 18704.

