WILKES-BARRE — Carl W. Engle, also known as "Bug", 72, of the East End section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Monday morning, Nov. 24, 2019, at Timber Ridge, HCC, Plains Township, where he had been a resident for the past 3 ½ years.

Born in Wilkes-Barre Township, he was the son of the late Clayton A. and Charlotte A. (Welch) Engle.

Carl attended Wilkes-Barre area schools and was employed at Neddoff's Restaurant, Wilkes-Barre, for many years until his retirement. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.

Known as "Uncle Carl" in East End, he enjoyed riding his bike everywhere and loved to shoot darts in various dart leagues.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Almann, Clayton, Daniel and George Engle; sisters Shirley Ruggere, Dolores Bender, Elizabeth Campi and Fay Davis; and his brother-in-law and best buddy, George Wolfe, Sr.

Surviving are his sisters, Georgette Wolfe, with whom he resided all of his life, Lillian Engle, Nanticoke and Lottie Shultz, Wilkes-Barre; several nieces and nephews, including Danielle O'Donnell, George Wolfe and Jeff Wolfe, who resided with Carl and were raised like siblings with Carl.

Carl's family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Compassionate Care Hospice and the staff of Timber Ridge for the wonderful care given to Carl.

Funeral Services for Carl will be held 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains, PA 18705, with Rev. Martin Everhart officiating. Interment will be held in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville, at the convenience of the family. Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Timber Ridge Health Care Center, 1555 East End Blvd., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711 in Carl's memory.

