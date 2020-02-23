Carl F. Elick passed away peacefully at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, surrounded by his devoted family and friends of Allied Services (formerly Little Flower manor) after enduring several illnesses.

Born March 12, 1937, in Wilkes-Barre, Carl was the son of the late Charles and Julia (Weiss) Elick. He was united in marriage to his devoted wife, Maureen (Borkowski) on Aug. 26, 1961.

Carl graduated in 1955 from Marymount High School. He was first employed by Central Slipper and afterwards by Arlans Department Store as a department manager. Carl, until his retirement, was a member of Laborer's Local No. 215 working on construction for many years at the Berwick Nuclear Power Plant building the two cooling towers. All the men who built these cooling towers were honored for their accomplishment, as they were told it was only a "rare breed of men" that could do this.

Carl was a member of the Air Force Reserves and spent time at Lackland Air Force Base as an Air Freight Specialist.

Carl loved nature and spending time outdoors. He knew the name of every bird that came to our bird feeder and he could name every tree he saw. Carl would walk, faithfully, every day in snow and rain for 2 to 3 miles with his labs, Bodie, Brute and Bourbon. Carl had many talents and one was building our home and landscaping our grounds. He built beautiful walls out of stone he fashioned from our property.

Carl was known for his "smile" which would light up a room. He had that smile for everyone he saw. Carl had a great sense of humor, always telling jokes and making people laugh.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Raymond (the late Rosemary) Elick; and sister, Barbara Zelinski.

Carl is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Maureen (Borkowski) Elick; cherished daughter, Janeen Shuleski; son-in-law, Richard Shuleski; siblings, Diane (Don) Lewandowski, and Geraldine (John) Grigas. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Carl's family would like to thank all the third floor staff of Allied Services (formerly Little Flower Manor) for all their compassionate and loving care given to Carl for six years and a special thank you to Ken Chamberlain for the compassionate care he gave to Carl over these past six years, always watching over him.

A special thank you also to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital's Telemetry and ICU Units for their most diligent and expertise care shown to Carl. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, from the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Hope parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. John S. Terry, pastor, will be celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Relatives and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612; or Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind Inc., 371 E. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, NY 11787-2976.