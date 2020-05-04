THURSTON HOLLOW — Carl F. Greenley, 87, of Thurston Hollow, was called home on May 2, 2020. Born Sept. 7, 1932, on the family farm in Thurston Hollow, he was the son of the late Ralph and Ellen DeGraw Greenley. Carl was known for his willingness to help others with a smile and a kind heart. He was a member of the Tunkhannock Pilgrim Holiness Church. You could hear him playing the piano and singing at all times both at home and at church. Carl was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved to travel. He worked as a dairy farmer on his own farm, for the Soil Conservation Agency, and the Postal Service as a rural letter carrier. After retiring from the Postal Service, he and Sara focused on their beautiful gardens and Herbalife. Carl and Sara owned and operated Greenleys Personal Care Home for more than 40 years, a labor of love to say the least. Carl enjoyed visiting with people and spreading the word of God. We can still hear our mother saying, "Is he still talking?" He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Sara E. Greenley, in 2018. In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by a grandson, Josh Greenley; and brothers, Roy and John Greenley. He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Carl S. and Mary; Charles L. and Terri; John R. and Jackie and Jim and Marne Greenley; daughter and son-in-law, Sheri and Tim Newhart; 19 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held at the Family Farm in Thurston Hollow at a later date. Interment services were held at Perrins Marsh Cemetery, Centermoreland. Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.



