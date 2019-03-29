EDWARDSVILLE — Carl G. Knopic, 88, formerly of Edwardsville, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, Scranton.

He was a Korean War veteran, serving in the U.S. Air Force.

Carl was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty; his parents, John Knopic and Josephine Yurgalevitch Knopic; and a brother, William Knopic.

A special expression of gratitude to the staff at Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, the staff of the VA Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre, and the traditional Hospice Care Volunteers of Scranton.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday in St. Mary's Byzantine Church, 321 Chestnut Ave., Kingston. Panachida will be held at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Office of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the parish cemetery, Edwardsville.