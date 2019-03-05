WEST WYOMING — Carl J. Yorina Sr., 83, of West Wyoming, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born March 29, 1935, in West Wyoming, Carl was the son of the late Michael Yorina Sr. and Lillian (Kaplinski) Yorina.

He was a graduate of the former West Wyoming High School and went on to further his education at the University of Scranton.

Carl was a veteran of the United States Army. He was an extraordinary marksman, receiving numerous awards at Fort Dix, N.J. However, he was assigned to serve as a medic in South Korea, near the 38th Parallel, immediately after the cease-fire was declared.

Prior to his retirement, Carl was employed by the U.S. Postal Service in Trenton, N.J., Pittston, Wyoming and West Pittston for over 30 years.

In earlier years, Carl worked in road construction for a company in Alaska. He was very proud to have been part of the construction and building of the road from Fairbanks to the Chena Hot Springs. While in Alaska, he also had the honor of being deputized as a sheriff.

Always a hard worker, Carl worked as a dump truck driver for Sam Dimick and also for Santarelli's in West Wyoming. He was later employed by General Motors in Wilmington, Del., and Linden, N.J.

Carl was truly a family man. His life revolved around his two granddaughters, Kaylee and Cara, who were his pride and joy.

An avid outdoorsman, Carl spent every spare moment hunting and fishing, his specialty being live-bait fishing for trout.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa (Bednarz) Yorina, and an infant sister.

Surviving are his son, Carl Yorina Jr. and his wife, Angie, of Wyoming; two granddaughters, Kaylee and Cara Yorina; brothers Edward Yorina, and his wife, Maryann, of West Wyoming, and Michael Yorina Jr. and his wife, Lillian, of West Pittston; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Stanley Lobitz and Dr. Jeanne Dreier for the exceptional care they provided to Carl.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday from Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Monica's Parish, 363 W. Eighth St., West Wyoming.

Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Wyoming.

Family and friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.