WILKES-BARRE — Carl Joseph Check, 81, of Wilkes-Barre, died July 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife, the former Carolyn "Carol" Urban. Funeral services 10:30 a.m. Wednesday from the North Wilkes-Barre location of the John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave. Visitation and shared remembrances 9:30 a.m. Wednesday until services at the funeral home.