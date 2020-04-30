Carl L. Atherton
1926 - 2020
HUNLOCK CREEK — Carl L. Atherton, 93, of Hunlock Creek, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at his home. Born May 6, 1926, in Plymouth Township, he was a son of the late Arthur L. and Ethel V. Cragle Atherton. A veteran of World War II, he served his country with the U.S. Army in the European Theater in Rhineland and Central Europe. He earned the Army of Occupation Medal, EAME Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal and WWII Victory Medal. He was honorably discharged on June 27, 1946. and earned the rank of Corporal. On Sept. 19, 1946, he married Shirley Evarts. Prior to retiring, Carl was employed as a mechanic and heavy equipment operator for J. Fletcher Creamer and Son Construction in Springfield, N.J., for many years. He previously worked in coal mine drilling at Wanamie and Glen Lyon area. He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars and International Union of Operating Engineers Local #825. He enjoyed hunting with his nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews, landscaping and gardening his yard. He is survived by his wife, Shirley, with whom he shared 73 years of marriage; a sister and brother-in-law, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a great-great-granddaughter and nieces and nephews. Arrangements will be private at this time. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Pikes Creek. Arrangements are in the care of Clarke Piatt Funeral Home, Inc., Hunlock Creek.

Published in Times Leader from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Maple Grove Cemetery
Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc
6 Sunset Lake Rd
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 256-3141
