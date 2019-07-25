TUNKHANNOCK — Carl LaBar, 70, of Tunkhannock, died July 15, 2019.

Born in Tunkhannock on July 26, 1948, he was the son of the late Joseph M. and Ardena Brungess LaBar.

Carl is survived by his brother, Myron LaBar and wife Chrisanne; and several nieces, nephew, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth and David.

Family and friends are invited to attend Carl's celebration of life service with full military honors beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019, from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until the time of service on Monday.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.