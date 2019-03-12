MILTON — Carl Paul Krempasky, 85, of Milton, entered eternal rest Friday, March 8, 2019, at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre on July 3, 1933, the son of John and Apolonia (Hudak) Krempasky, both natives of Vit'az, Slovakia.

He was a 1951 graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, and Pennsylvania State University, Associate in Electrical Engineering, 1959. He served in the U.S. Air Force 1952-1956 as a Staff Sergeant (Technical) in aircraft radar repair. He was employed by the Federal Aviation Administration from 1959-1980, retiring as the Sector Field Office Chief, Radar Air Traffic Facilities, Air Route Surveillance and Transmission Station, Suitland, Md.

Carl was a man of intellect, integrity and kindness. He valued above all God, country and family. He honored his ancestors by sharing family history and photographs with younger generations. "Remember of these parents you were born; what can you give them for all they gave you?" Wisdom of Ben Sira 7:28.

He was preceded in death by 11 siblings: Edmund (Rosella), Mary, John, William (Kathryn), Joseph (Thelma), Anna, Catherine, Cyril, Method Thomas (Rita), Dorothy, Bertha, and a nephew, the Honorable Richard W. Krempasky.

Surviving are nephews: Joseph R. (Mary) Krempasky of Lewiston, Ind., Thomas J. (Vicki) Krempasky, of San Clemente, Calif., Carl E. (Ingrid) Krempasky, of San Pedro, Calif., John H. Krempasky of Arlington, Va.; nieces: Ramona Oshetski Krempasky, of Oak Hill, Va., Mary K. Adams of Oxnard, Calif., Elizabeth A. Krempasky, of Denton, Md., Marita A. (James) Stoneman, of Claremont, Calif., Alice P. (Glenn) Peach, of Yuma, Ariz.; and numerous grand and great-grand nephews and nieces.

A graveside funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, where military honors will be accorded. There will be no calling hours. The family will provide flowers. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius, Villa Sacred Heart, 1002 Railroad St., Danville, PA 17821 or Camp Victory, P.O. Box 810, Millville, PA 17846. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brady Funeral Home Inc. Please share messages of comfort at BradyFuneralHome.com.