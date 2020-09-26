ROGERS, Texas — Carl Ralston, of Rogers, Texas, passed away on Sept. 19, 2020.

Carl was born on Jan. 2, 1934, in Val Verde, Texas, to Claude and Rosa Lee Ralston. Carl was a running back for the Rogers Eagles and was a boxing golden globe champion. He joined the Navy at 17 and served with the Merchant Marines. He drove a truck for Merchants Fast Motor Line. Carl loved to hunt and fish and attended County Line Baptist Church.

Carl is preceded death by his parents; brothers, Cecil Ralston, John Ralston and Claude Ralston Jr.; sisters, Catherine Kirkpatrick, Thelma Lee Sanderson and Rosetta Petty; and son, Carl Wayne Ralston.

He is survived by his children, Denise Helvig and husband, Nelson, Carl Wayne Ralston, Connie Klepacz and husband, Edward, David Ralston and wife, Pamela and Joseph Ralston and wife, Tina; brother, Marvin Ralston; sister, Doris Law; nine grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held on Sept. 24, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Rogers, Texas. Burial followed with Military Honors at Val Verde Cemetery.