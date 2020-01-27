Carl "Sonny" Reiner passed away on Jan. 23, 2020, of natural causes.

Born in White Haven, Carl was the son of the late Claude and Belva Reiner. He was a graduate of Weatherly High School. Carl served proudly in the Marines for three years.

Carl was self-employed his entire life owning and operating many small businesses during his time in Pennsylvania, as well in the state of Wyoming where he and his wife lived for the last 33 years. Carl was a licensed pilot and also spent several years in the harness racing business owning and training horses. He also played a role in the 1970 Hollywood Production of "The Molly Maguires."

Carl's greatest passions in life were his family, his animals and his ranch in Buffalo, Wyo.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Carl Jr., and grandson Timothy Forschner.

Carl is survived by his loving wife, Ann McGuire Reiner; daughter Teri Benz and her husband, Tom, of White Haven; son Joseph Reiner and wife, Michelle, of Buffalo, Wyo.; brother Butch Reiner and wife, Sis, of Albrightsville; grandchildren Jon Forschner and wife, Casey; Cole and Clay Reiner; and great-grandchildren Kylee and Braden. Carl's passion for his family, animals and the land he loved so dearly was palpable. While he will be deeply missed, his memory will be cherished and his passions and aspirations will live on through his family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Johnson County Fairboard Foundation in Buffalo, Wyo., through the following address: http://johnsoncountyfairgrounds.com/jc-fairgrounds-foundation-donation/

Private services will be held in Buffalo at a later date.