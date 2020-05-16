EDWARDSVILLE — Carl S. Puskar, 84, of Edwardsville, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home. Born Aug. 8, 1935, in Plymouth, he was the son of the late Stephen and Anna Steck Puskar. He graduated from Plymouth High School; served in the Army Reserve, and later was employed by Bon Ton and Pomeroy stores as the furniture department manager. Carl enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and an occasional trip to the casino. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Kern Puskar. He is survived by son, Carl Puskar and his wife, Kathryn, of Dallas; daughters, Carla Lehman and her husband, Paul, of Swoyersville; Debra Reilly and husband, John, of Kingston; Michele Mudlock and husband, James, of Mountain Top; grandchildren, Erika McKeown, Kelsey Mudlock, James and his wife, Elizabeth Mudlock, Zackary Mudlock, Ava and Elin Puskar; sister, Barbara Mullery, of Edwardsville, nieces and nephews and companion, Wendy George. Due to the current restrictions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, a private visitation and funeral will be held from the Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville, with a private graveside service in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Lehman. He will be laid to rest by his beloved wife, Sandra. Arrangements by Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville. Visit the funeral home website for additional information, or to leave the family an online condolence, at www.StrishFuneralHome.com.
Published in Times Leader from May 16 to May 17, 2020.