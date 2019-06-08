DUPONT — Carl Sidney Christian, 84, of Dupont, passed away June 6, 2019, after an illness. Born Dec. 31, 1934, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Charles A. and Esther (Martindale) Christian. He worked for many years in the local cigar industry and later as maintenance superintendent for Carter Footwear.

He was a member of St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, Pittston. Mr. Christian was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Claire Christian; infant son, Carl Christian; sisters Louise Watkins, Esther Forbes and Rhoda Fellerman; and infant brother, Freddy Christian.

Surviving are his sons, William Christian and his wife, Donna, of Wilkes-Barre, and Steven Christian and his wife, Theresa, of Berwick; grandchildren William Christian, Alyssa Christian and Katelynn Christian; twin brother, Charles Christian and his wife, Dorothy; brother Earl Christian and his wife, Kathy; brother-in-law Dr. Herbert Fellerman; along with cousins and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express their appreciation and heartfelt thanks to the staff at Wesley Village for their compassion, exceptional care and kindness.

Services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township.

Viewing hours will be held at the funeral home from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019, in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont. Those who plan on attending are asked to be at the funeral home by 8:45 a.m. on Monday.

Interment services will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Exeter.

